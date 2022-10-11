Shangela Is Shining On 'Dancing With The Stars' & She's Always Repping Texas
The performer is a true Texas star.
During the last four weeks, D.J. "Shangela" Pierce, from Paris, Texas, has been gracing the stage in hopes of winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of Disney+'s Dancing With The Stars.
The Lone Star State native, who performs in drag under the name Shangela, is considered one of the "most powerful drag queens in America," according to New York magazine.
When the performer isn't traveling the country on Shangela's "Fully Lit" drag tour or starring on HBO programs, his social media shows him spending some time in North Texas.
He's mostly seen with his family, which is popular among fans, including his mom, his Grandma "Grangela," and his nieces and nephews, who all regularly make appearances on the celebrity's Instagram profile.
Shangela is a comedic drag queen who has starred on RuPaul's Drag Race three separate times and has lots of television cameos beyond the dance competition.
Pierce may be in Hollywood these days, but that's not stopping the artist from continuing to represent Texas in small ways, including with T-shirts repping Paris, TX, and name-dropping his native state in captions.
According to Shangela's official site, Pierce is a "very proud gay uncle." He currently lives in Los Angeles, but when posting from Texas, Pierce typically refers to himself as Uncle D.J., who helps his young family members with their homework or dresses his nephew for his school dance.
He says he also watches Gospel YouTube videos to hang out with his grandmother and takes his family to Sunday church services while visiting.