Charli D'Amelio Just Won 'Dancing With The Stars' & Proved That Her Skills Go Beyond TikTok
The TikToker impressed the judges throughout the season. 🏆
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and professional dancer Mark Ballas are the champions of season 31 of Dancing With The Stars, proving that her skills go well beyond the app that made her famous.
D'Amelio and Ballas took home the mirrorball trophy on Monday night after beating The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy in what co-host Tyra Banks called a very tight race.
“It’s been crazy, just so amazing,” D’Amelio told Page Six right after the show. “It all happened so fast that I don’t even know how to feel yet.”
D'Amelio and Ballas wowed the judges during the finale with their last dance of the season, a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak, which brought judge Derek Hough to tears.
The duo achieved perfect scores for both dances during the night.
The 18-year-old TikToker continuously impressed the judges throughout the season with her incredible dance moves.
"No one, as far as I know, has got 10s six weeks running [that] you had from me," said judge Len Goodman during the finale. Goodman has a reputation for being the toughest judge on the show.
D'Amelio also had plenty of support at the finale with boyfriend Landon Barker, her sister Dixie D'Amelio and mom Heidi D'Amelio, who also competed in this season, cheering her on in the ballroom.
Talk-show host Wayne Brady and American drag queen Shangela were the other two stars who competed in the finale.
@charlidamelio
this has been the most amazing experience and something i will never forget thank u all for voting and watching and don’t forget to vote tonight for the last time!!! text charli to 21523 when the show begins 💕
According to Insider, D'Amelio joined TikTok in 2019 and since then has become one of the biggest stars on the social media platform.
She currently has more than 148 million followers and Forbes named her the top-ranked earner of 2021.
The teen spoke out about the pressure of social media throughout the season of Dancing With The Stars and even said online criticism is what led to her quitting dance.
On Monday night she said the show has allowed her to fall back in love with dance.
Many people sent D'Amelio congratulatory messages online for her DWTS win.
\u201c@officialdwts Such a bittersweet season!! Mark & Charli will go down as my most favorite pairing on DWTS history \u2764\ufe0f So sad to see Len go though \ud83e\udd7a\u201d— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@Dancing with the Stars #DWTS) 1669086820
Another fan tweeted a sweet message to the winning duo.
\u201c@officialdwts Congratulations @charlidamelio and @MarkBallas !!!!!! Unbelievable work from the both of you. Y\u2019all deserved it, no matter what and no matter who \ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\ud83e\udd0d\u201d— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@Dancing with the Stars #DWTS) 1669086820
Some people were upset because they felt D'Amelio's win was unfair due to her professional dance background.
\u201c@officialdwts I don\u2019t think it was fair a dancer won the dancing contest\u2026..\ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@Dancing with the Stars #DWTS) 1669086820
Others pointed out that the top four all had some sort of dance experience.
\u201c@JoRodri06624954 @officialdwts Gabby said she danced before and was an NFL cheerleader, Wayne was on Broadway just 2 years ago and Shangela dances and performs all of the time. The only requirement, to be on the show, is that they have no ballroom training. Charli earned her win.\u201d— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@Dancing with the Stars #DWTS) 1669086820
Meanwhile, some fans were upset because their favorite star didn't win.
\u201c@officialdwts SHANGELA WAS ROBBED 100%!!!!! The win was handed to that girl. The judges nit-picked everyone else and did nothing but praise Charlie... and I know some of y'all are gonna say "that's cause she did so good" SHE'S BASICALLY A PRO SHE SHOULDN'T HAVE EVEN BEEN ON THE SHOW!!!!\u201d— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@Dancing with the Stars #DWTS) 1669086820
Other stars who competed on this season of the show included actress Selma Blair, singer Jessie James Decker, actor Trevor Donovan and reality star Teresa Giudice.