Khaby Lame Just Became TikTok's No. 1 Star & He Finally Dethroned Charli D'Amelio
The King of TikTok!
Move over Charli D'Amelio, because Khaby Lame is now the biggest name on TikTok.
The Italian-Senegalese comedian recently hit 143.3 million followers, making his TikTok account the most followed one on the social media platform.
That also means he's officially dethroned D'Amelio, the long-reigning No. 1 user on the platform. D'Amelio has 142.4 million followers, thanks to her many dance videos and more recent push into reality TV.
Lame launched himself to the top of the charts without saying a word.
The comedian became famous for posting videos that make fun of overcomplicated life hacks. His signature style is all about hand gestures and body language, and he never actually speaks in his videos.
@khaby.lame
Your dentist is waiting you 🤣 🥒 Il tuo dentista ti sta aspettando 🤣🥒#learnfromkhaby #LearnWithTikTok #ImparaConTikTok
Lame, who was born in Senegal, has been living in Italy since he was 1 year old.
The 22-year-old opened his TikTok account in March 2020 after being laid off from a factory job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Forbes.
@khaby.lame
If @50 Cent had to do a casting in the 19th century. 🤣 #learnfromkhaby #learnontiktok @tiktok @tiktokcreators
His social media stardom now has him branching off into modeling gigs with Hugo Boss alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid. He's also been doing ad campaigns for Vogue and was recently included in the 2022 Forbes Under 30 Europe Art & Culture list.
However, he was clearly happy to hit No. 1 on TikTok, and he celebrated the moment by sharing a video with his followers on Instagram, The video featured Senegal and Italy flag emojis, along with a first-place medal.
Lame shared his feelings about his stardom in a statement to Variety last August, after he hit 100 million followers.
“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world," he wrote. "I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!”
He also said he draws inspiration from Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, French actor Omar Sy — and cartoons.