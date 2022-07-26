NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

vietnamese street food

This Vietnamese Street Food Joint In Texas Serves Giant Plates Of Food & A 10 Pound Burrito

Even Kim Kardashian's BFF aka FOODGOD approved it!

Texas Staff Writer
The Birria platter from Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food. Right: Johnathan Cheban trying the 10 pound burrito.

@crisandjohnvs | Instagram

Texans seem to take a keen liking to massive portion sizes of food and there are all sorts of humongous options to choose from at eateries around the state.

One of Texas' most unique spots serves up something you can't find anywhere else in the area — a fusion unique to the owners' cultures.

Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food is located in Dallas, TX and they serve up all sorts of huge plates made up of different iconic Vietnamese dishes like Pho, Bao Buns, and rice bowls, as well as some fusion meals "with a Mexican twist."

The Vietnamese-Mexican-owned restaurant has a full menu but regularly updates its Instagram page with the latest $30 platters they are selling. They are typically offered for a certain time period and changed by the week and month.

Either order online or visit the North Dallas establishment and you'll have so much to choose from.

You can pick a giant food platter to share and taste a menagerie of all sorts of fusion dishes including things like smash burgers, burritos with Vietnamese flavors, different noodles, and tons of other creations. There are also single-dish options if you're in the mood for something lighter.

If you happen to be on the exact opposite of that and even a platter isn't enough, you can also attempt to finish the 10-pound Pho burrito that has even been approved by Kim Kardashian's BFF, Johnathan Cheban, also known as FOODGOD.

@crisandjohn

Is this real life⁉️ Still can’t believe @foodgod tried our 10lb Pho Burrito! Dreams really do come true pham! #crisandjohn #foodgod #mexicanfood #vietnamesefood #foodchallenge #pho #burrito #birria #tacos #noodles #meat #spicy #spicyfood #ramen #dallas #dallastx #fyp #foryoupage #foodtiktok #food

Cris and John is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., closed on Saturdays and Mondays, and then open two times on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and again from 5 - 8 p.m.

The website states that hours are subject to change based on when food sells out.

Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Vietnamese Street Food with Mexican Fusion

Address: 5555 Preston Oaks Rd.#5 Dallas TX 75254

Why You Need To Go: You can try all sorts of Vietnamese fusion food with the $30 platters.

Menu

