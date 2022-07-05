I Tried To Eat Texas’ Giant 5-Pound Cinnamon Roll By Myself (VIDEO)
Only 2 people finished the entire giant dessert — I was up for the challenge!
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I write a lot about the massive foods that you can indulge yourself in throughout the Lone Star State. Some of my favorites are the 14-inch donuts from the award-winning Round Rock Donuts or the Texas-sized eats menu at a Dallas bar.
Imagine the happiness I felt when I found out that there was a bakery near my house that served a giant cinnamon roll.
Bonnie's Donuts in League City, TX is a family-run business nestled in an unsuspecting strip center, but what they serve is pretty impressive.
You can choose from assorted cake donuts with unique flavors or personalized decorations, but their real kickers are the 5-pound and 10-pound cinnamon rolls you can purchase.
Brittany Cristiano holding the 5-pund cinnamon roll.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Placing the order
I read that they prefer at least a day's notice to ensure you get an order. So, I messaged the company on Facebook letting them know when I wanted to order the 5-pound roll.
On the day of pick up, I walked into the bake shop to get my order.
"Let me go pick the freshest one for you," said the man at the counter, and I knew I was in for a treat.
Getting the cinnamon roll
What he came back with was an entire box of steamy, gooey goodness and a whole pint of icing on the side. I looked down at the behemoth of a pastry in front of me in awe.
My fresh 5-pound cinnamon roll before I poured the icing on top.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
The staff member mentioned two people have actually finished the entire thing themselves. I was up for the challenge.
I was nevertheless ready to indulge; I couldn't wait to break the bad boy out of the box, place it on an easily washable pan, and smother it in the white icing.
Brittany Cristiano pouring the icing on the 5-pound cinnamon roll.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Once I did, it didn't take long for the glaze to just melt down the sides and I was suddenly faced with one of the most perfect-looking desserts.
Trying to eat the 5-pound cinnamon roll by myself
@narcity.usa
I Tried To Eat A 5-Pound Cinnamon Roll All By Myself & I Have No Regrets #narcity #narcityusa #texas #texasfood #cinnamonroll #foodchallenge #eatwithme #leaguecity #leaguecitytx #tx #texasfoodie #giantfood
The frosting had melted significantly, and the roll was literally bigger than my head, so I wasn't even going to attempt to eat it with my bare hands. The best method I found was to tear off pieces bit by bit and dip them in the oozing vanilla icing that dripped onto the pan.
Actually getting to eat the decadent dessert tasted like heaven. The mixture of the sweet, slightly gritty icing and the subtle spiciness from the cinnamon folded within each spiral was simply a euphoric experience that everyone should enjoy.
I really did try to make my way around the bun, but in all honesty, I only made it about halfway through the outer shell of the roll before I felt a pit in my stomach and a slight buzz in my head.
I knew I was soon headed for a sugar coma.
So, after only 10 minutes into my massive pastry venture, I packed the roll back up in the box to store it, and then I plopped down on the couch.
Now, that doesn't mean I didn't go back and pick at it over the course of the next few days, however, I actually didn't want to look at the massive thing again until I felt my stomach fully recovered.
Spoiler alert: I broke back into it just two hours later for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Challenge verdict
Brittany Cristiano eating the 5-pound cinnamon roll.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
It ended up becoming yummy leftovers my roommates and I snacked on. We would pick at it for dessert, midnight snacks, and even breakfast — without absolutely no regret.
The giant roll is probably best for sharing with friends, anyway, and not trying to gorge yourself in one sitting as I attempted.
As most cinnamon rolls do, the treat got pretty dry as I stored it back in the box it came in.
However, it's nothing you can't fix simply by popping it in the microwave for up to 10 seconds to let the dough soften and the icing drizzle yet again.