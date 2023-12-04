I Tried Cinnamon Rolls From Costco, Loblaws & Farm Boy & Only One Truly Tastes Like Cinnabon
Here's the best grocery store cinnamon roll 👇.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series . The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Cinnamon rolls are the perfect desserts for a cold winter night, especially when served warm. But which grocery store in Canada has the best freshly baked cinnamon rolls?
When I look for a cinnamon roll, I often compare it to Cinnabon because, honestly, nothing can beat how delicious the fast food chain makes it.
In Toronto, the closest Cinnabon location to me is inside the Eglinton TTC subway station, and every time I get off the train, the smell of the dessert fills the halls. I'm drooling just thinking about them.
To me, a great cinnamon roll is soft, fresh, cinnamony and not overpoweringly sweet.
I have encountered buns that don't taste much like cinnamon and have icing that dominates the roll's flavour — these are the worst. Cinnabon has a perfect balance of sweetness to spice ratio, making for a great heartwarming dessert.
But grabbing Cinnabon is inconvenient because it's far and greatly unaffordable. So, what would be my next best option?
Well, I could find a cinnamon roll recipe and make a batch at home, but alternatively, buying them from a Canadian grocery store is probably my best and most affordable choice.
Costco, Loblaws and Farm Boy cinnamon rolls. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
So, I went to Costco, Loblaws and Farm Boy and picked up a box of their freshly baked cinnamon rolls, placed them in the microwave for 15-30 seconds and compared each to Cinnabon to find out which one is the best substitute.
Here's how the taste test went, ranked from worst to best.
3. Loblaws Cinnamon Rolls
Loblaws Cinnamon Rolls
Loblaws has two different kinds of cinnamon buns in their bakery section. Both cost $6, but one comes as an eight-pack with plain cream cheese icing and the other as a 10-pack with Danish icing.
I got the 10-pack with Danish icing because it looked better. However, I don't think I'll ever grab these buns off the shelves again.
At first, I thought they looked the most appetizing of the bunch because the sugar was perfectly glazed on top of the rolls, and they were shiny. But do you know that moment when you open a box of cinnamon rolls and smell the freshness and spices of the dessert? Well, this batch didn't have that feeling.
The cinnamon buns smelled like nothing and tasted like the plastic they were sitting in. Also, they weren't doughy and the frosting didn't melt well when I took them out of the microwave. Additionally, the icing was too sugary, in my opinion.
My comments might be a bit too harsh, but they weren't my favourite. However, I do know others who love the Loblaws cinnamon rolls. In fact, I surprised my friend with a box of them, and he was so happy.
Also, you can't overlook the price because they are the best bang for your buck. I just wish they tasted more flavourful.
Price: $6 for 10 rolls
2. Farm Boy Cinnamon Rolls
Farm Boy Cinnamon Rolls
Farm Boy's Bakery is heavenly. You can't just walk past it at the grocery store because there are so many freshly baked goodies that look too good not to try, and one of those things is the cinnamon rolls.
Farm Boy's cinnamon buns are the closest to homemade-looking ones of the three. They have an icing that is truly delicious, and the dough is perfectly rolled to make shapes perfect for any dessert table.
The rolls were moist on the inside but a bit dry on the outside, which I wasn't a fan of. Also, the icing was super creamy and not too sweet, which was perfect.
Overall, the cinnamon rolls from Farm Boy were light and fluffy, but they weren't Cinnabon-like. They were more like your mom's best batch of cinnamon buns, which isn't a bad thing.
Price: $5.99 for 6 rolls
1. Costco Cinnamon Rolls
Costco Cinnamon Rolls
In what world can you get 16 cinnamon rolls that taste like those found at Cinnabon for less than $11? That's Costco Canada's world.
Costco Canada has the best cinnamon rolls I've ever tried from a grocery store, and not only do they taste delicious, but they are also so affordable.
The dessert found at Costco is Cinnaroll Frosted Cinnamon Rolls, with 16 buns in the box. The box is double-sealed to keep the buns as fresh as possible.
The box states that the 16 cinnamon rolls are "generously frosted," which makes them super attractive. It also includes instructions for how best to reheat them. The recommended method is to place them in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds. It's important to stick to the instructions to avoid overheating the dessert.
The moment I opened the box, a whiff of freshly baked cinnamon passed my nose, and I had instant joy. The rolls are perfectly cinnamony, soft, warm, moist and doughy.
I didn't feel stuffed after eating a full roll and could've gone in for a second piece because they are a great size and have ideal thickness.
If I were to do a blind test and try Costco's cinnamon roll alongside Cinnabon, I'm not sure I'd know the difference. They both have the same gooey and soft consistency that makes them irresistible.
The best part about the Costco cinnamon buns is that you can actually store them in the freezer and have them at a later time. According to the box, you can keep the rolls in the freezer for up to 30 days. Isn't that amazing?
Costco's Cinnaroll Frosted Cinnamon Rolls are simply the best.
Price: $10.99 for 16 rolls
Final Thoughts
Costco is known to have various goods that beat other grocery stores, like their pies or rotisserie chicken . Still, I can wholeheartedly say their cinnamon rolls have a soft spot in my heart, and I can't wait to grab a bun from my freezer every time I crave the cinnamon goodie. Not only are they delicious but they are also affordable.
For context, one classic roll from Cinnabon costs $7.49, and a 6-pack is $27.99, which is quite pricey compared to the other rolls you can find at Canadian grocery stores.
Cinnabon's recipe, which took years to perfect, uses makara cinnamon. "Under the canopy of the tropical forests in Indonesia, the cassia tree produces the sweet, luscious flavour that is exclusively known as Cinnabon Makara Cinnamon. It creates a one-of-a-kind experience you can smell and taste," they state on their website.
So, even though the other brands don't have the exact Cinnabon recipe, Costco did come pretty close.