I Compared Rotisserie Chicken From Costco, Loblaws & Metro & I Knew The Winner After One Bite
Get the best cluck for your buck! 🐔.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
You can get a fully-cooked, ready-to-eat rotisserie chicken at many Ontario grocery stores, from Costco to Loblaws to Metro. But which chicken reigns supreme?
While some people may argue that you're better off getting a chicken meal from a restaurant, others say that grocery stores can be way more convenient, especially when it comes to getting a full rotisserie chicken.
Rotisserie chickens can be found at various Toronto restaurants like Nando's and Flock. But grocery stores should be your next stop if you're looking for something more affordable.
However, which grocery store chicken offers the best cluck for your buck?
We tried three of the top options to save you time and money in deciding for yourself.
Rotisserie chickens from three Ontario grocery stores.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Not all Ontario grocery stores offer a ready-to-eat chicken, but you can find one at most Costco, Loblaws and Metro locations.
And even though the chicken is more or less the same, the taste, texture and price are certainly not.
So, I put all three chickens to the test and ranked them based on appearance, smell, skin, taste, texture and price. Here's how the taste test went.
Metro
Metro rotisserie chicken
Price: $11.99
Metro's rotisserie chicken was sold in a container with a cardboard band around it, making it easy to carry.
But, if I'm being frank, I don't think I can ever have the chicken from Metro again because it was incomparable to the others.
When I opened the container and smelled the aromas of the chicken, which reminded me of something that had been sitting in the fridge for a while, I was instantly uneasy.
But I pushed that aside for the sake of the assignment and took a bite out of the chicken breast.
After a few munches, I could conclude that the chicken was dry and chewy, which made me feel nauseous.
I know that's saying a lot, and many people actually buy this chicken regularly, my partner included.
So again, for the sake of the story, I took a piece out of the chicken thigh to give it a fair review.
And it was still a no from me.
On the plus side, the colour of the chicken was beautiful and the skin was perfectly crisp. It was also cheaper than some of the other options, which is another added bonus.
Score: 3/10
Costco
Costco's Kirkland rotisserie chicken
Price: $7.99
Costco's Kirkland rotisserie chicken is a fan favourite and before this taste test, I had never tried it. But, honestly, it wasn't my favourite — sorry, not sorry.
For starters, the packaging gave me the ick. I didn't like that my chicken was in a bag rather than a container. I know others also had strong feelings about Costco's newest rotisserie chicken packaging when it was first introduced in May. But I feel hesitant about eating chicken from a bag and we can't argue with that.
The interesting part about the bag was that it was resealable, similar to a Ziplock and the design is, well... interesting.
Why are there flames? Is it supposed to represent an oven? To me, the art makes it seem like a Vans commercial from the early 2000s.
The chicken was less brown than the other two I tried, so it was a bit off-putting, but it did smell like what a rotisserie chicken should smell like.
Overall, it wasn't horrible. The drumstick and thigh were juicier than the breast, but I would have liked more moisture to make it easier to chew.
If it were my only option, then I'd grab it and go. However, it was a bit dry and there wasn't much seasoning to give it any flavour. The skin was soggy, so I tossed it into the oven and broiled it to give it a crispier coating.
The chicken was $8, which is one of the cheapest meals ever, so I can't complain much.
Score: 5/10
Loblaws
Loblaws rotisserie chicken
Price: $12.99
Right off the bat, Loblaws had the nicest-looking container with a handle that you can use to carry your chicken out of the store.
Loblaws also had various rotisserie chickens to choose from. You could either get the barbecue or Portuguese-style whole chickens. I chose the Portuguese one because the lady working behind the counter told me it was better and she was not wrong.
The skin of the chicken was perfectly crisp and brown, which made the bird look appealing instantly. The smell of it was also mouthwatering.
It was the first chicken I took a bite out of and it seriously set the standard pretty high.
The breast, or white meat, which is usually dry, was moist and so flavourful, so you can only imagine what the drumstick and thigh were like.
The chicken was perfectly seasoned and had a bit of spice that gave each bite a nice kick.
After going through the taste test, this is the chicken I ended up going back to, eating and enjoying during my lunch break.
Score: 10/10
Final Thoughts
Overall, I learned a lot about rotisserie chickens and what makes them great, and there really are a lot of different factors that go into it.
From packaging to colour and smell, a big selling point for me is the chicken's looks and how easy it is to chew.
My favourite chicken was from Loblaws and I guess you can say I have an expensive taste.
Even though it was the priciest one, it was worth every dollar, especially after I did some girl math.
Hear me out. I live alone and buying a whole chicken may seem like a waste, but you can repurpose it into multiple recipes, basically making it free for the remaining days of the week.
You can pull the chicken apart and add it to a salad, make a sandwich, or indulge in some tacos. So, even though it might seem like an initial investment, I'm saving money by the end of it because I enjoy eating it across multiple meals. In other words, the math makes sense.
For some, less seasoning and more chicken might be how you roll, so give the chicken a try and let us know if you agree with my observations.
If you're looking for a smaller and easier alternative to turkey this Thanksgiving, I hope this gives you some ideas!