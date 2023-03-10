Ontario Shoppers Are Debating Costco's New Chicken Packaging & It's A Love-Hate Relationship
"Very Guy Fieri" 🔥.
Shoppers in Ontario are sharing their thoughts on Costco's latest rotisserie chicken packaging, and their opinions are all over the place.
A Redditor, who goes by u/grmpybear, posted a picture of Kirkland's new rotisserie chicken packaging in the r/Ontario thread and it sparked a discussion.
"I like the new Costco rotisserie chicken packaging. No more mess," they stated with a picture of the packaging.
Other Redditors quickly chimed in to share their views on the new bag that held the chicken — questioning whether they loved it or hated it.
The most liked comment states, "I like the flames on it. Very badass." Someone else commented, "It makes the bag go faster."
The new packaging is black and has some flames around where the chicken sits. There's also a see-through part in the bag, underneath the fire, to allow customers to see the chicken they are buying.
"I don't know, it looks more like a chicken sitting in a fireplace now to me. The traditional method of rotisserie chicken preparation, of course," a Redditor shared.
However, others were concerned about plastic waste and its effects on the environment.
"Still plastic, though. My preferred ones are the paper sacks that are lined with a bio plastic," a person commented.
"Yeah why can't they do compostable+paper," someone added. "Costco is truly the worst for packaging."
According to a post on Costco's website, the company has a sustainability mission which states: "Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions is a critical goal at Costco, and our buying and operations teams both play key roles in this area."
"Costco has been working on packaging improvements since the company's inception, by buying, transporting and selling large-quantity items that require a lower packaging-to-product ratio than traditional smaller packages," it adds.
The old Costco chicken packaging came in a container that looked a little like a Tupperware. The chicken sat on a plate and the top lid was removable — making it easy to serve and eat. But now, it comes in a bag.
So, what are your thoughts on the new Costco packaging? Do you think it's great or want the old one back?