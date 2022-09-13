NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Ontario Couple Got Married At Cinnabon & Took Their Wedding Pics In A Photo Booth

"Who doesn't want a Cinnabon wedding cake?"

Toronto Associate Editor
Andi Larocca and Kate Palumbo getting married at a Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.

Courtesy of Andi Larocca

What screams "love" more than a fresh cinnamon roll from Cinnabon? Well, that might just be getting married at a Cinnabon in your local mall.

39-year-old Andi Larocca and 33-year-old Kate Palumbo, who met on Hinge two years ago, said, "I do" at the altar last week, but it wasn't anything close to traditional. Instead, the couple got married at a Cinnabon in the Dufferin Mall, and wow, their cake looked delicious.

Their marriage story was a topic of conversation amongst their friends and family. "Our Cinnabon ceremony gave everyone a lot to talk about during the celebrations," Andi told Narcity.

So how did it all happen?

Kaleb Robertson, the officiant and friend of the couple, said he always wanted to "conduct a wedding ceremony at the Dufferin Mall." So, Larocca and Palumbo thought, "Cinnabon would be the perfect spot — who doesn't want a Cinnabon wedding cake?"

They also wanted their wedding to be a "reflection" of their dynamic relationship and not take things too seriously.

"Essentially, we Yes And-ed our way to the Cinnabon altar to get married on 6/9 at 6:09 p.m. Nice," Andi said.

The happy couple had five of their friends with them to support and witness the wedding. But others in the mall did take notice, too.

Some people at the Dufferin Mall congratulated them, and a group of teen boys gave a "very endearing standing ovation."

Andi Larocca and Kate Palumbo taking their post wedding pics on a photo booth.Andi Larocca and Kate Palumbo taking their post-wedding pics in a photo booth.Courtesy of Andi Larocca

Want to remember this moment forever? That's nothing a good ol' photo booth can't solve.

As they rushed over to the photo booth in the mall, another couple was inside taking engagement photos! It turns out the couple were their old friends. Talk about a sign from the universe, eh?

"Move over Paris, the Dufferin Mall is the new romantic capital of the world," Andi said.

"We thought we were doing some real low-profile nuptials, but it's been really interesting to see how much this story is resonating with people. And all of the congratulations, even from strangers, has been so heartening!"

Aw, so sweet!

