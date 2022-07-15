This Texas Restaurant Serves Giant Pizzas & The Slices Are Bigger Than Your Head
This one's for the pizza lovers! 🍕
Texas is filled with all sorts of eateries serving giant-sized dishes, like a 10-pound cinnamon roll or an array of huge appetizers that includes a sharable 7-pound burger.
It only makes sense that the Lone Star State has a restaurant that serves giant pizzas, too. Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio, TX serves pizzas with all the typical pizza toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and more.
You have the choice of ordering a pie as small as 10 inches all the way up to a whopping 42 inches. For the latter, the individual slices are literally almost 21 inches loaded full of melty cheese savory tomato sauce, and whatever toppings you can handle.
The 42-inch pizza is by far the most popular item to buy and there are customers' social media pictures to prove it. Countless photos tag the restaurant online with their friends and families gathered around the behemoth-sized cuisine attempting to finish it.
Prices for the menu items range from $10-100 depending on the size and toppings you choose.
If you don't want to gorge yourself on one of the pies, the Italian eatery also offers pasta dishes, calzones, chicken wings, sandwiches and desserts.
You can go indulge yourself in person at the east San Antonio establishment, or order from their to-go menu. Though, pizzas are only served up to 37 inches when ordered online.
Big Lou's Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 2048 S W.w. White Rd., San Antonio, TX 78222
Why You Need To Go: They serve pizzas as large is 42 inches around!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 22, 2019.