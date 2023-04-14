A Miami Pizzeria Has Slices Twice The Size Of Your Head & Large Orders Start At 2 Feet Long
There's nothing better than a gooey, cheesy slice of pizza after hanging out near the beach's waves on a hot Florida day, and this pizzeria is making sure you get more than enough to fill you up.
They have slices bigger than two feet long, so you better show up with an empty stomach!
It's called Nic's New York Pizza located in North Miami, and they're known for the slices made bigger than your head. Make sure you don't have a beverage in one hand, cause it seems you'll need to use both in order to eat this monster pie.
According to the establishment's menu, they have two-foot pizzas that are Hawaiian-style with bacon, ham and pineapple. There's also a hangover slice where you get toppings from meat to veggies and eggs. You can also choose black truffle if you're into mushrooms, and four-cheese if you want a plain slice.
The restaurant's Facebook page shows they still do three-foot pizzas as of November 2022, but it doesn't seem to be on their menu online.
However, people love snapping a photo to show how massive the cuisine really is...even if it's one foot shorter.
Aside from their specialty, they have what one might consider a "normal-sized" slice with many more different options.
There are also strombolis, calzones, pepperoni rolls and desserts that will make your mouth water.
This pizzeria is not only one that will fill your stomach, but it will also fill your fridge, as they are available to-go in jumbo-sized boxes.
Nic's New York Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2104 N.E. 123rd St., North Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can have pizzas as big as 2 feet long!