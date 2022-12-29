A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
They are opening up new locations across the U.S. 🍕
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!
The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and one in Hattiesburg, MS. The establishment is expanding across town to Texas, and, according to That's So Tampa, also in Florida.
You can order a pie in the LA cities of Old Metairie, Baton Rouge, Covington, French Quarter, Mandeville and Westbank. You'll want to come hungry because the company believes "size matters."
They host a two-foot slice challenge, which World Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut had to substitute his typical meal for.
He took on the food competition and finished the slice in a matter of 39 seconds! If you can beat his time, you'll win a top prize of $10,000.
If you can't finish your pizza that quickly, the goal is to chow it down in seven minutes or less. The reward is a Fat Boy's T-Shirt and a $20 gift card.
While the eaterie's main attraction is its oversized cheesy triangles, they also have more to their menu that customers love.
Stromboli, wings, baked meatballs, a jumbo pretzel and more make up the other half of their options, but people just can't get enough of their oversized pies.
They even wrap them up in boxes as large as your body so you can take them anywhere...even to bed!
There is no expected date for the chain company to open up in Tampa, but the Florida city will definitely make for some strict competition with its highly-ranked pizzerias around town.
Fat Boy's Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza & Italian
Address: Louisiana & Mississippi
Why You Need To Go: You can have enormous pizza as large as your head or get a whole pie that is half the size of your body. The delicious slices have customers running back for more, and you can even participate in the 2-foot slice challenge to win a prize!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible