These Are Orlando's Top-Rated Pizza Restaurants & Some Slices Are As Big As Your Head
In this case, size clearly matters.
Our recent sojourn into Orlando’s highest-rated restaurants has definitely helped burst the myth about it being simply a series of theme parks and food chain outlets. And we’re now back with a comprehensive list of the best pizza places to try out in the city.
Why pizza? The round-shaped goodness has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains a few years back.
No wonder Orlando has also witnessed a spurt in the number of pizza spots. From the classic Neapolitan to gluten-free options, there's something for everyone in O-Town. But there's a clear preference for the New York-style pizza as we move closer to the top of the pile.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#27. PizzeRizzo
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian
- Address: 351 S Studio Drive Disney Hollywood Studios, Orlando, FL 34747
#26. Brick & Fire
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 1621 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806-2920
#25. Antica Pizzeria
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 249 W State Road 436 Suite 1105, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267
#24. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 4774 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643
#23. Prato
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (889 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
#22. Braccia Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 153 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-7400
#21. Papa Johns Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 11989 South Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32836
#20. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 12151 S Apopka Vineland Rd Near The Intersection Of South Apopka Vineland Road & Vinings Way Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32836
#19. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,961 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 8250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325
#18. Famas Pizza and Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 5474 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774
#17. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
#16. Lazy Moon Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 11551 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817-1404
#15. Rome's Flavours
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 124 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-3819
#14. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319
#13. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,005 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 12553 State Road 535 Crossroads Shopping Center, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
#12. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 6203 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8912
#11. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 11062 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7308
#10. Pizza Xtreme
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
#9. Mellow Mushroom Orlando - International Drive
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 10725 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
#8. Red Oven Pizza Bakery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (791 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819
#7. Sal's Market Deli
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
#6. Pie-Fection
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza
- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971
#5. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
#4. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
#3. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian
- Address: 1508 E Buena Vista Dr Lot B-22, Orlando, FL 32830-8431
#2. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (989 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
#1. NYPD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
