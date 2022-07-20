These Restaurants Have The Best Food In Orlando, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
The ultimate Orlando food bucket list!
What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that Americans love options. Restaurants across the country are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Stacker compiled a list of the most delicious restaurants in Orlando, FL using reviews from Tripadvisor. These places range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list — and build your Orlando food bucket list.
#30. Dixie Belle's Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6050
#29. ANTONIO'S Maitland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 611 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751-5611
#28. The Capital Grille - I Drive
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$
- Address: 9101 International Dr Suite 1000, Orlando, FL 32819
#27. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (976 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
#26. Nile Ethiopian
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: African, Ethiopian
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 7048 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8222
#25. Vito's Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,741 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$
- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334
#24. Spencer's For Steak & Chops
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (793 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$
- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819
#23. The Venetian Chop House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion
- Price: $$
- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408
#22. Ocean Prime
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$
- Address: 7339 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32819
#21. Seito Sushi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd #700, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
#20. Kres Chophouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$
- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301
#19. Border Grill Fresh-Mex
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 5695A Vineland Rd Cypress Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819-7830
#18. Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$
- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
#17. Fresco Cucina Italiana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 7721 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-5221
#16. Q'Kenan Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan
- Price: $
- Address: 8117 Vineland Ave Regency Village Plaza, Orlando, FL 32821-6847
#15. Zeta Asia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
#14. Ana's Brazilian Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian
- Price: $
- Address: 8865 Commodity Cir Suite 5, Orlando, FL 32819-9077
#13. The Gnarly Barley
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 7431 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6056
#12. La Luce
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,038 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821
#11. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,565 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024
#10. Strong Water Tavern
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Bar
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 6601 Adventure Way Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819-7602
#9. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Dr Phillips
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (668 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Turkish
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
#8. Kings Dining & Entertainment
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Suite 120, Orlando, FL 32819-9365
#7. Senor Frog's Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360
#6. NYPD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
#5. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Turkish
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 108 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4315
#4. Chatham's Place
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (801 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$
- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216
#3. Victoria & Albert's
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, European
- Price: $$
- Address: 4401 Floridian Way Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Orlando, FL 32830-8451
#2. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32827-7589
#1. The Melting Pot
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,001 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $ - $$
- Address: 7549 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
