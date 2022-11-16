Universal Studios Orlando Has New Food Items For The Holidays With Boozy Fan Favorites
They're worth the calories. 🤤
The holidays are around the corner and Universal Studios in Orlando has new treats to fill your stomach — some are adults only!
From rich chocolate shakes to mouthwatering sandwiches, there are items for all ages to taste! You can't forget about the cocktails they're serving that fit right in with the festivities.
Some of these cuisines are so delicious, they had to bring back the fan favorites and they will only be served until January 1.
We compiled a list of what you can get when you visit. You might come for the thrills, but you'll most likely stay for the satisfactory libations.
Roast Beast Sandwich
You can get this meaty, cheesy pile-on at the Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing. It has thinly sliced beefy layers under melted cheddar cheese sauce and is squished between two pretzel buns.
The roast beef is dipped in French Onion soup for added flavor and there is also an adorable mini roast beef sandwich that is speared on top of the pretzel bun. For an extra kick, there's a secret sauce slathered on each piece of bread.
You can purchase this for $16.99.
Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb
This isn't your typical hot chocolate. The beverage comes with a delicious grinch-green heart of chocolate that you are supposed to drop into the cup and watch explode for an extra rich flavor.
The hot chocolate also comes with marshmallows sprinkled on top.
You can get this for $8.99 at Hop on Pop in Suess Landing.
Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich
The vanilla ice cream sandwiched between Grinch cookies is a refreshing sweet dessert located at Seuss Landing.
You can find it at Hop on Pop for $6.29, and it is work every bite.
It's a creamy and chewy mixture that will have begging you for more.
Earl's Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb
This beverage has the perfect combination of sweet and savory. It's a salted caramel-filled acorn-shaped hot chocolate bomb that you can drop into your hot chocolate and watch dissolve.
The item is similar to that of the Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, but you can find it at the TODAY Café and Battery Park near Mel's Drive-In.
These beverage bombs are pretty popular at the park during cooler weather and this one is a fan favorite, they had to bring it back to the menu. You can buy one for only $8.99.
Santa's Cookies and Milk "Shake"
Nothing says the holidays like leaving out some cookies and milk for Santa in the middle of the night. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen put a spin on this traditional treat and made it a milkshake.
It has cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, and mini chocolate chip cookies, and is topped with a mini chocolate Christmas tree and candy cane sprinkles.
Grinch Cookies
At Seuss Landing, you can head over to Hop on Pop and get some delectable Grinch cookies.
These crunchy treats go for as low at $3.79. This is the same location where you can find the Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich and Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb.
Chocolate Pressed S'mores
Located at Battery Park is a warm pressed chocolate s'more. It's made with chocolate brioche, ganache, marshmallow cream, marshmallows and even graham cracker crumbs that line the edges.
These mouthwatering triangles are $10.49.
Eggnog Cocktails
The Nutty Nog is one of the specialty cocktails being served. This libation is made with a creamy, frozen eggnog base. It is $14.50.
The Deluxe Nog is served with Bacardi 8 ($15.50) and the Fire Nog is a liquid cinnamon-cream treat with fireball whiskey ($14.25).
You can also choose to get some of the eggnog drinks non-alcoholic if you please for $6.50.