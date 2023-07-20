This Treehouse Restaurant Near San Antonio Has A Floating Balcony & Farm Fresh Food
You can dine in the treetops!
While there are many unique restaurants in Texas for your dining pleasure, have you ever dreamed of dining inside a treehouse? The Laurel Tree restaurant in Utopia, Texas, can make your dream come true!
This treehouse restaurant is only an hour and a half drive from San Antonio, making it the perfect day trip destination for lunch or key stopover for dinner during your next road trip.
The Laurel Tree offers a special treehouse dining room nestled atop a 450-year-old oak tree, which offers gorgeous views of the surrounding farmland and a cozy atmosphere inside. The meals are between three to five courses for a fixed price starting at $44 for lunch and $69 for dinner.
All of the ingredients are fresh from The Laurel Tree's farm, located on the property. Their menus change regularly to accommodate what's fresh and seasonal, which gives you a great excuse to go back to dine there again to see what the chef has on offer.
The Laurel Tree requires reservations since they have limited seating inside the treehouse. They allow you to book up to six months in advance and you can even dine on their treehouse balcony.
While you wait to be seated, you can take a stroll through their scenic gardens surrounding the treehouse. In the gardens, you'll find beautiful flowers and some of the fresh veggies they use in their kitchen.
If you're interested in dining in The Laurel Tree's treehouse, you should note that they are only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and then again from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for dinner service. Also, while the restaurant does not serve alcohol, they encourage you to bring your own beverages to accompany your meal, so be sure to pick up a bottle of wine on the way if you'd like a drink with your dinner.
The Laurel Tree
Price: 💸💸
Address: 18956 Hwy. 187, Utopia, TX
When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11p.m.
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located inside of a treehouse for a one of a kind dining experience.
Accessibility: There is a ramp leading up to the treehouse, with a small amount of steps leading to the dining room.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 9, 2019.
