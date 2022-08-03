This Texas River Walk Was Ranked One Of The Most Beautiful Sights In The World
It even beat out the Duomo di Milano!✨
When you think of the world's most gorgeous wonders, the ones that exist in Texas don't exactly come to mind.
However, according to a recent study conducted by European travel company Kuoni, The San Antonio River Walk ranked 16th on the list of the world's most beautiful sights. It surpassed iconic landmarks such as Italy's Duomo di Milano and Australia's Sydney Harbor.
The agency said they combed through 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews and analyzed the data based on how often tourist sights were rated as "beautiful." New York's Central Park topped the list.
Other American sights on the list include Las Vegas' Fountains of Bellagio (third), the Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle (10th), and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge (15th).
The popular waterway in the Lone Star State city received 6,028 "sight mentions" about how gorgeous it was to visit.
The San Antonio River, which runs right through the heart of the city, has held together the lively Mexican colonial style of the historic Texas destination.
The built-in pedestrian walkway allows people to tread along the water underneath a canopy of trees. The walk is peppered with sights of the city's famous bridges and stairways.
@mtinatravels
A little hidden gem in Texas 🥰 #travelbucketlist #tiktoktravel #traveltiktok #travelagent #sanantonioriverwalk
There are tons of other things to do in the area, like shopping at local boutiques or enjoying a nice lunch with a side of the river's gorgeous landscapes.
For a more immersive experience of the "breath-taking" river, one can also choose from the multiple day/night cruise options that take you down the city's stream.