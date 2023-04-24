Simone Biles Had The Sweetest Wedding With Jonathan Owens & One Detail Drove Her 'Nuts'
A second destination ceremony will take place in a couple of weeks! 💍
A "congratulations" is in order for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her new husband, NFL star Johnathan Owens, as they tied the knot this past weekend with the most adorable courthouse wedding.
The new wifey, who hyphenated her last name to Biles-Owens, revealed new details on her Instagram story on April 23. It included everything about their first small Texas wedding, an upcoming destination ceremony and even relatable wedding planning woes that drive her "nuts."
After a three-year relationship (thanks, Raya) and a year-long engagement, the celebrity couple had an intimate courthouse ceremony on April 22, in Houston, which Biles-Owens said was the first of two events.
The Bayou City nuptials took place at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse, which is shown in the background of the gymnast's new Instagram post, along with the recognizable H-town skyline — the city where they met.
The bride revealed the local ceremony went smoothly, except for the fact that her sister, Adria Biles, apparently missed the entire thing because she showed up at the end, which her sister joked was "typical Adria."
At least she'll be a bridesmaid the second time the newlyweds get to say "I do."
The Owens' had to get "legally" married in the U.S. before their unidentified destination wedding, which will take place in the upcoming weeks. It will have a champagne, gold and white color scheme.
It seems the international nuptials will be more grandiose than the one hosted in the Lone Star State, as it will host nearly 140 guests, "expensive" flowers and four wedding dress changes.
"Kind of dramatic, but you only have a wedding once," Biles wrote in one IG story.
There is another detail about her upcoming ceremony that "lowkey" drives Biles "nuts, " she wrote but seemed to be dealing with it anyway. The couple will have an uneven wedding party, which bothers the star athlete due to "picture purposes." There will be eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.
She also shared that there will be iconic gymnastics teammate reunions, so we'll be on the lookout for which celebs will attend the Owens' destination affair.
She opted not to allow plus-ones for her guests, since she wanted to keep an intimate feel — a move that some people often see as an issue.
"I know this is controversial, but I am always meeting people on a day-to-day basis, and I love that and I love y'all," she said in another story, "but on my wedding day, I didn't want to meet new people."