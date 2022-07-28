Simone Biles’ Dogs Have An Adorable Instagram & You’ll Be Jealous Of Their Life
The Biles pups have a pretty iconic social media presence.
Olympian Simone Biles resides in Houston with her fiancé Jonathan Owens and their combined total of three dogs. Biles has two French Bulldogs, a female and male named Lilo and Rambo.
The two of them even have an Instagram account with 83,000 followers at the time of publishing.
The two dogs, known as @thebilesfrenchies on social media, are seen living the Texas life where they get to do all sorts of things.
Whether it's just hanging out in the pool at home or sporting fashion labels, the Biles pups have a pretty iconic social media presence.
They even got to support their iconic mom as she competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year.
The account only posts every once in a while, but that's just the way it is when your mom is busy being a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, a brand ambassador for multiple companies, and a typical Houston girl in her 20s.
The pups are sometimes featured on the athlete's personal Instagram, where they can be seen hanging out with Biles' friends, or when she's bragging about being a "cool dog mom".
The two animals even gained another canine friend when Biles began dating Owens in 2020.
The athlete has an English Bulldog named Zeus, who also has an Instagram, @zeusthebulldog36, and they seem like the ultimate besties now.
Zeus appeared to start hanging out with the Biles Frenchies in September 2020 for a playdate, and have become family over the past couple of years.
In a caption, Zeus even called Rambo his "lil bro" last year, and the three can regularly be seen having an adorable cuddle sesh.