NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

simone biles dogs

Simone Biles’ Dogs Have An Adorable Instagram & You’ll Be Jealous Of Their Life

The Biles pups have a pretty iconic social media presence.

Texas Staff Writer
Lilo and Rambo Biles posing in fur outfits. Right: Simone Biles poses for a picture with her dogs.

Lilo and Rambo Biles posing in fur outfits. Right: Simone Biles poses for a picture with her dogs.

@thebilesfrenchies | Instagram

Olympian Simone Biles resides in Houston with her fiancé Jonathan Owens and their combined total of three dogs. Biles has two French Bulldogs, a female and male named Lilo and Rambo.

The two of them even have an Instagram account with 83,000 followers at the time of publishing.

The two dogs, known as @thebilesfrenchies on social media, are seen living the Texas life where they get to do all sorts of things.

Whether it's just hanging out in the pool at home or sporting fashion labels, the Biles pups have a pretty iconic social media presence.

They even got to support their iconic mom as she competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The account only posts every once in a while, but that's just the way it is when your mom is busy being a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, a brand ambassador for multiple companies, and a typical Houston girl in her 20s.

The pups are sometimes featured on the athlete's personal Instagram, where they can be seen hanging out with Biles' friends, or when she's bragging about being a "cool dog mom".

The two animals even gained another canine friend when Biles began dating Owens in 2020.

The athlete has an English Bulldog named Zeus, who also has an Instagram, @zeusthebulldog36, and they seem like the ultimate besties now.

Zeus appeared to start hanging out with the Biles Frenchies in September 2020 for a playdate, and have become family over the past couple of years.

In a caption, Zeus even called Rambo his "lil bro" last year, and the three can regularly be seen having an adorable cuddle sesh.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...