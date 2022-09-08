Greg Abbott’s Wife Cecilia Is The Ultimate Dog Mom & The Pups Run The Governor’s Mansion
Pancake and Peaches are in charge!
The way of life changes for many families of those who take public offices and are forced to relocate their home base to governmental estates.
However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia's two golden retriever dogs have made themselves right at home for the past seven years in the governor's mansion.
You can often find Pancakes and her younger sister Peaches making appearances at events and hanging out around the massive Austin, TX house with Cecilia Abbott while she's attempting to work.
The dog mom regularly posts random snapshots of the pets on her personal Instagram account, but you can see even more of their life on their own account @texaspancake.
The first lady of the state, who is a self-proclaimed animal lover, and her husband first got Pancake back in 2015 suddenly becoming the "First Puppy of Texas" alongside their border collie Oreo. The latter passed away in 2017 at 13 years old.
Pancake then had a brief peaceful time as an "only dog" until 2018 when her little sister Peaches came along, and the two retrievers have been running the household ever since.
These days, the two partners in crime won't hesitate to walk right through the middle of their dad's important press conference or get the zoomies right on the front lawn of the mansion.
At this time, the social media manager in charge of the pups' IG account is unknown, and it hasn't been active since 2020.
You can still keep up with them, though, because the Texas couple is always posting cute snapshots of the pets on their personal pages.