beto o'rourke wife

Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas

It shows Beto just doing normal dad things.

Texas Staff Writer
A selfie of Beto & Amy O'Rourke. Right: Beto O’Rourke with his kids.

@amysorourke | Instagram

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family.

Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".

There are photos of everything from the kids' extracurricular activities and visits to Texas' state parks to posts featuring some of their furry (and feathery) friends.

You can also find a lot of content showing O’Rourke playing the guitar or baking, and just doing normal dad things.

Amy, who is from the same Texas city as her husband, is the director of a non-profit that focuses on the success of students in El Paso's school district.

The seemingly busy mom still finds the time to foster kittens for the local shelter and takes care of chickens living in their backyard.

When the couple isn't home, they are most likely on the politician's lengthy campaign trail throughout the state where Amy is often seen by Beto's side.

Beto's wife has been at many of his latest events held around the state.

The couple, who will soon be married for 17 years, appears to even share their favorite El Paso spots on social media, too.

One post shows the candidate in front of a plate of nachos at The Tap, to which she said there's nothing like the dish anywhere else.

Of course, Whataburger, too, is one of her husband's favorite things about being in Texas.

