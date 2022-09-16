Everything We Know About Beto O'Rourke's Net Worth & Real Name
The Texan’s name change didn’t go unnoticed.
Come election time in the United States, voters are just dying to know any bit of information they can about the political figures in the running, whether it be about policy or their personal lives.
For many Texans right now, the focus is on the 2022 gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke from El Paso and there's no shortage of questions the public has about the two competitors.
According to Google queries, many people are curious about O'Rourke's net worth and even about the "real" name of the candidate born and raised in the western corner of the Lone Star State.
The answer to the hot question surrounding O'Rourke's assets is $9 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reports, based on his most recent disclosure to congress.
The CNW data "is rooted in financial analysis, market research, and inside sources that we have meticulously developed over the last decade to maintain accuracy and breadth of knowledge."
The politician, who is also referred to as a businessman, made at least $6 million from investments and the other $3 million comes from real estate.
O'Rourke lives in the West Texas city with his wife Amy and their three kids, where he grew up with the given name Robert Francis O'Rourke.
According to the El Paso Times, the Texan has been called by the nickname of "Beto" since childhood, and was even registered at his childhood school as "Beto O'Rourke."
However, Sen. Ted Cruz challenged this fact in 2018 claiming that O'Rourke had recently changed his name only to appeal and gain more voters.
The U.S. Senator even created a political ad that mocked the same sentiment, to which Beto responded with this throwback picture confirming his early name change.
"Beto" is can also a nickname derived from Spanish names like Roberto or Alberto.