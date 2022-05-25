Democrat Beto O'Rourke Crashed A Texas Shooting Briefing & Everyone Started Cursing (VIDEO)
"You're all doing nothing!" he said.
A press conference about the Texas school shooting went off the rails on Wednesday, when Democrat Beto O’Rourke interrupted the governor and blamed him for the latest case of gun violence.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were speaking alongside other Republican lawmakers and police when O’Rourke crashed their briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“Governor, I’d like to say something,” O’Rourke said, approaching the podium.
“Sit down,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas who was also onstage.
“He needs to get his ass out of here! This isn’t the place to talk this over,” one official said.
"You're all doing nothing," said O'Rourke. "This is totally predictable."
“This is on you,” O’Rourke went on. "Until you choose to do something different, this will continue to happen."
“Sir, you’re out of line! Please leave this auditorium!” one of the officials said repeatedly. “I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a b*tch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue!”
"This is propaganda, bro," another critic told O'Rourke, per the Huffington Post. "Get out of here! You're trash, man."
O’Rourke was then escorted out by law enforcement officers.
"This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue," Patrick said afterward.
O’Rourke, 49, is a former U.S. representative who has also lost bids to be a senator and president. He’s spoken out about gun control in the past and was particularly angry after a mass shooting left 22 dead in his hometown of El Paso in 2019.
O'Rourke is planning to run against Abbott for governor later this year.
Earlier in Wednesday's press conference, Abbott revealed that 17 people were injured along with the 21 killed at Robb Elementary School in this week's shooting. The dead included 19 children and two teachers.
Police shot and killed the gunman at the scene.