Jagmeet Singh Says 'Children Deserve More Than Thoughts & Prayers' After Texas School Shooting
At least 19 elementary school students were killed in the mass shooting.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Jagmeet Singh has responded to the deadly Texas school shooting and said that "children deserve more than thoughts and prayers."
At about 11:32 a.m. local time on May 24, the shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School with children in the second, third, and fourth grades being killed and injured.
The mass casualty event happened in Uvalde, Texas, a town that's about 130 kilometres west of San Antonio in the state's southern region.
First reports had the death toll at 14 children and one teacher but that has since risen.
According to the New York Times, as of 8:00 a.m. ET on May 25, at least 19 children and two adults were fatally shot at Robb Elementary School.
Apparently, the gunman was an 18-year-old who attended a nearby high school and he was armed with multiple weapons.
The Associated Press reported that two local police officers had exchanged gunfire with the shooter and both were shot.
It has also been reported that the 18-year-old was killed by law encforcement.
After the shooting, Singh tweeted that "Children deserve more than thoughts and prayers."
"They deserve protection and safety. They deserve life," he continued.
Singh, who recently became a father, also mentioned that he's "heartbroken" by the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School like so many others are.
"It doesn't have to be this way. It has to stop being this way," he said on Instagram.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to the nation following the mass shooting and said he was "sick and tired" of gun violence after listing other mass shootings that have happened recently.
"The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong," he said.
"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world. Why? They have mental health problems, they have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost but these kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency they happen in America. Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"
He also asked when America is going to stand up to the gun lobby and do something about gun violence.