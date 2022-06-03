NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto raptors

Raptors Start Petition To Create A National Gun Violence Day & Say 'It's Time For Action'

It's a call to action.

Toronto Staff Writer
Scottie Barnes in a PSA. Right: the House of Commons.

Scottie Barnes in a PSA. Right: the House of Commons.

Raptors | Twitter,Demerzel21 | Dreamstime

The Raptors want the first Friday of June to be known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada, and they've started a petition to make it happen.

The petition, published via Change.org, calls on Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour the victims of gun violence in the wake of the two mass shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, as well as Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It has been difficult for our organization to observe the pain that our neighbours have been experiencing, and the events have reminded us that we are not immune," the team states. "Along with mass events such as Nova Scotia in 2020, Canadians are exposed to individual acts of violence involving guns every day."

The Raptors also used the platform to cite a Statistics Canada report that found that firearm-related homicides had gone up 37% in the past 11 years.

The movement aims to collect the digital signatures of over 100,000 supporters before presenting them to the House of Commons.

The team hopes a motion will then be passed, and the day will become official in 2023.

"The Toronto Raptors ask you to urge Canadian legislators to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada by adding your signature. Together, we can honour the survivors and victims of gun violence in North America, and bring awareness to the issue we face in Canada," they add.

At the time of this article, the online petition has raised over 2,500 signatures, so it has a long way to go—all the more reason to add your name to a worthy cause.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...