Raptors Start Petition To Create A National Gun Violence Day & Say 'It's Time For Action'
It's a call to action.
The Raptors want the first Friday of June to be known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada, and they've started a petition to make it happen.
The petition, published via Change.org, calls on Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour the victims of gun violence in the wake of the two mass shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, as well as Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
\u201cCanadians are affected by gun violence every day. \n\nSign the petition and share to take action for #GunSafetyForAll \n\n\ud83d\udcdd https://t.co/4S4hSS60rU\u201d— Toronto Raptors (@Toronto Raptors) 1654264844
"It has been difficult for our organization to observe the pain that our neighbours have been experiencing, and the events have reminded us that we are not immune," the team states. "Along with mass events such as Nova Scotia in 2020, Canadians are exposed to individual acts of violence involving guns every day."
The Raptors also used the platform to cite a Statistics Canada report that found that firearm-related homicides had gone up 37% in the past 11 years.
The movement aims to collect the digital signatures of over 100,000 supporters before presenting them to the House of Commons.
The team hopes a motion will then be passed, and the day will become official in 2023.
\u201cGun violence doesn't stop at the border. \n\nSign the petition: https://t.co/4S4hSS60rU\u201d— Toronto Raptors (@Toronto Raptors) 1654265474
"The Toronto Raptors ask you to urge Canadian legislators to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada by adding your signature. Together, we can honour the survivors and victims of gun violence in North America, and bring awareness to the issue we face in Canada," they add.
At the time of this article, the online petition has raised over 2,500 signatures, so it has a long way to go—all the more reason to add your name to a worthy cause.