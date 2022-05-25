NBA Coach Steve Kerr Was Furious Over The Texas Shooting & He Slammed 'Pathetic' Senators
"Steve's words ring so true," said Taylor Swift.
Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr used a press conference on Tuesday to share a powerful message about gun control, following the mass shooting that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
"I'm not going to talk about basketball," Kerr said at the start of the press conference. "Any basketball questions don't matter."
He then pointed to the wave of mass shootings the U.S. has seen in recent days, including the school shooting that killed 21 in Texas and the Buffalo shooting that left 10 dead earlier this month.
"In the last 10 days, we've had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo [New York], we've had Asian churchgoers killed in southern California, and now we have children murdered at school," said Kerr.
The coach, who was noticeably frustrated, raised his voice while hitting the table with one hand and said: "When are we going to do something?
"I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there [...] I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough!" he added.
Kerr then reflected on the Republican senators who have refused to pass gun control laws in the U.S. Senate.
"There's 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for two years, and there's a reason they won't vote on it: to hold onto power," he said, before directing his message to the senators.
"So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings and supermarket shootings - I ask you - are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?"
The coach then asked the question to the audience, "How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can't get numb to this."
"It's pathetic! I've had enough," he said. Then he got up and left.
The Warriors shared the video on their Twitter account, where it's racked up more than 26 million views in less than a day.
"Steve's words ring so true and cut so deep," Taylor Swift wrote in a retweet of the video.