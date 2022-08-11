NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Small Town Texans Flood A Radio Star's Bar With Bad Reviews Over A Beto O'Rourke-Themed Menu

"Let's put this woke person out of business"

​Beto O'Rourke with a Texas voter. Right: The exterior of Big Al's Down The Hatch restaurant.

Texans in the small town of Waxahachie are flooding a local celebrity's bar with negative reviews after he debuted a special menu dedicated to Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Big Al's Down The Hatch, owned by local radio personality Big Al Mack rolled out a limited edition menu dedicated to O'Rourke. It features items like the Beto Brisket Sandwich, Beto Boneless Wings and Beto BLT.

The menu states that a portion of the proceeds from the specialty items would be donated to Beto O'Rourke's campaign, as he faces off against Republican Greg Abbott for becoming the next Texas Governor.

O'Rourke was in Waxahachie at the time of the menu's launch.

Some locals were quick to express disdain over the restaurant's decision.

One TikToker highlighted various Facebook posts from angry Texans, but questioned whether supporting the opponent Abbott is something to be proud of either.

as if supporting greg abbott is something to be proud of?? @Beto O’Rourke #texas #fyp #politics #waxahachie #republican #democrat #snowflakes #gregabbott #election

One Facebook user shared a photo of the menu with the caption "Let's put this woke person out of business. Waxahacie, Tx. Spread the word. Will be a cold day in Hell when this moron becomes governor of anything! Big Al's."

The video goes on to show dozens of 'one-star reviews' on Google rolling in from the past few days.

Some comments targeted the restaurant's political leanings, while others made claims of poor service, and bad food.

O'Rourke continues to make his way across the state of Texas as he prepares for the Gubernatorial election, which will take place on November 8, 2022.

