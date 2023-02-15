Mark Cuban's Net Worth Is In The Billions & He's Not Even The Richest Texan
He's richer than all of his Shark Tank co-stars, though.
Texas is home to some pretty rich people, including self-made entrepreneurs, bankers, oil tycoons, and billionaire CEOs.
On that list is billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who resides in Dallas, TX, and is most known as an investor on ABC's reality series Shark Tank.
The Texan owns a few businesses and invests in companies and stocks to give Cuban the massive net worth he has today.
As rich as the 64-year-old is, the billions are still not enough to name him the wealthiest person living in the entire Lone Star State. In fact, in Narcity'sprevious article listing the "20 richest Texans," Cuban ranked very last at #20.
What is Mark Cuban's net worth?
As of 2023, the entrepreneur earns a whopping $4.6 billion, according to Forbes' real-time estimate.
He currently owns all sorts of endeavors, like the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, the film distributor Magnolia Pictures, and his new "affordable" prescription distributor Cost Plus Drug Company.
Forbes' data shows that from 2013 to 2022, his worth increased an impressive $2.3 billion.
How did Mark Cuban get his money?
His story with money is pretty lengthy. Beginning with just $60 in his pocket following college, he moved to DFW, where he eventually created his first multi-million dollar company MicroSolutions
Cuban first earned his "billionaire status" back in 1999 when he sold a video website he founded to Yahoo, and the rest is history.
Who is the wealthiest Texan?
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is currently the state's richest person, and his astronomical $221 billion net worth has nothing on Cuban's $4.6. billion.
A few other well-known names beat out Cuban for the "richest" title as well, including Walmart heiress Alice Walton ($57.8 billion) and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($11.1 billion).