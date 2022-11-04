Mattress Mack's Net Worth Is Astronomical & His World Series Bet Won't Put A Dent In It
The Astros superfan is not a billionaire, yet.
For over 40 years, Houston, TX residents have found more than just mattresses in Gallery Furniture. His owner, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, has become a pillar in the community by displaying generosity through countless philanthropic efforts.
The man has allowed stranded Houstonians to sleep in his store during hurricanes and winter storms and has also donated mattresses to those in need.
However, the furniture store mogul has long been a sports gambler who wages bets on events like Super Bowls, horse derbies, and, most notably, a $10 million bet on the Houston Astros winning the 2022 World Series.
All of that giving and wagering has people wondering just how much the "mattress guy" is really worth.
What is Mattress Mack's net worth?
McIngvale's total assets add up to $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
This quantity is enormous compared to the $5,000 he says he came to Houston with in the early 1980s when he started his shopping center.
In 2022, the 71-year-old now has enough to wager $10 million that his hometown team will win the MLB championship. If they do win, he could earn up to $75 million. If the Astros lose, well, it seems his monetary value would be okay.
How is Mattress Mack so rich?
If you've lived in Houston in the past 40 years, you most likely know the man from Mississippi who made a name for himself by dressing in a mattress and starring in low-budget TV commercials for his store.
Gallery Furniture's fame has skyrocketed since and become a go-to hub to find house essentials like beds, living room sets, and dining tables. In recent years, sources peg the now Texas owner and operator as earning over $2 million in monthly income.
It's all thanks to McIngvale, who doesn't just run a furniture empire, but also an entire community of altruism.