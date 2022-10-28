These Nuns Are The Biggest Houston Astros Fans & They Are Always Attending Games
You just might spot the "Rally Nuns" at the World Series!
The love for sports reaches all types of people, even those who have devoted their lives to religious duties. This is the exact case of a group of enthusiastic nuns that have joined the Houston Astros' huge supporter list.
They are nicknamed the "Rally Nuns,” and their passion for the Texas baseball team is shared among Astros fans. Between throwing the first pitch before games or spinning bright orange rally towels in the stands, there's no doubt you can notice just how much spirit the sisters have.
A nun about to throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game. Right: A nun throwing a pitch at Minute Maid Park.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Who are the nuns at the Houston Astros games?
The Dominican Sisters of Marry Immaculate are a congregation based out of Houston, TX. According to their website, the group of women formed in the Bayou City in 1975 after Dominican sisters fledged from Vietnam during the war.
In recent times, when the sisters aren't out rallying at Minute Maid Park in full force, they dedicate their time to prayer, teaching, and charity.
Why are nuns at the World Series?
\u201cBig-time clutch hit by Bregman! Insurance run is huge. Come on, Ryan close \u2018em out.\n@astros @Gallery Sports #LevelUp\u201d— @MattressMack (@@MattressMack) 1665701643
Houston furniture store mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the power behind bringing the group to games. They are often seen together at regular season ballgames and will stop to take pictures with fans.
If the Astros reach the playoffs, though, McIngvale brings out all the stops in hopes of the home team earning another championship ring.