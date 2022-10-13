7 Houston Astros Wives You Need To Be Following On Instagram & They're Supportive AF
The Houston Astros have proven to be quite the solid clique, with jokes and comradery happening between them on and off the field. We know about players like Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve, but did you know the romantic partners behind them have similar friendships with each other?
If you want a glimpse at what an Astros gameday looks like behind the scenes or what the athletes do during their off time, here are seven spouses to the South Texas MLB team that you should be following on Instagram right now.
Nina Altuve
An Instagram post of Nina Altuve at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
Nina is the wife of the second baseman Jose Altuve. The couple has been going strong since their teen days in Venezuela, and now have two children together.
Her Instagram account @neenaa27 was recently made public and is full of adorable snapshots taken in their Houston-area home and European vacations during the offseason.
Reagan Bregman
The 28-year-old is definitely in new mom bliss right now, as her social media (@reaganelizabeth) is full of little moments she and her husband Alex Bregman share with their new son Knox. All the Astros wives are totally here for it in the comment section of her posts, like her bestie Kat Pressly.
Reagan also loves to share date night spots in her stories, so be on the lookout there if you want a restaurant that's Astro-approved.
Monica Alvarez
When scrolling through Monica Alvarez's IG (@__monicaalvarez__) you won't find many selfies or photos of herself.
The Cuban mother of two loves to share pics of designated hitter Yordan Alvarez with his kids, who seem to be at every Minute Maid Park game. They also have a French bulldog and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who frequently don orange and blue-themed outfits.
Kate Upton
The supermodel hasn't posted at MMP since June 2022, unlike most of the other partners, but she is still a supportive AF wife to pitching ace Justin Verlander.
If you want to see what the star athlete is up to come off-season time, @kateupton is definitely your source for that. You'll find everything from luxurious-looking vacations to adventures with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Kat Pressly
Kat Pressly (@katpressly) recently gave birth to her and the relief pitcher's second child, so her IG is filled with those iconic family pictures taken after games.
The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader also appears to be besties with Regan Bregman and the two are often attending the games together or doing a fun activity in the Bayou City.
Kara McCullers
Kara and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. have been dating for quite some time, as you can scroll back 10 years down the wife's IG page (@karamccullers) and find selfies of them together in college.
The couple is parents to a toddler, and Kara's account has no shortage of adorable postgame moments with the athlete and the other Astros' wives.
Jessica Stanek
Jessica, a former Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestant, tied the knot with relief pitcher Ryne Stanek in May 2021, but another ceremony will take place on November 12, 2022.
It appears that @_jessicastanek_, often travels with her daughter Joelle with the team to away games and posts picture recaps in different cities where Stanek is playing.