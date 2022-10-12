Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
It's cuteness overleoad.
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account.
The supportive spouse frequently posts cute moments of their Houston, TX life with their two children, two pups, and a whole lot of love for the sport included.
Although not much is publicly known about how the couple met, the two are both Cuban natives who married and became an adorable baseball family.
You can regularly see pictures of the Alvarez crew attending Yordan's games around the country and in the Bayou City, like the Friday night fireworks games.
Monica and the kids are regularly hanging out with the other Astros families, and they seem to be a pretty tight-knit group of supporters.
She appears to be friends with significant others like Jose Altuve's wife Nina and Alex Bregman's wife Reagan, who both regularly comment compliments on her posts.
Reagan Bregman and Nina Altuve's comments on one of Monica's posts.@__monicaalvarez__ | Instagram
When it's not Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the family appears to go on vacation together. Older posts on Monica's account show the four of them enjoying some time off in places like Beaver Creek, CO, and Destin, FL.
In a nutshell, Monica's IG account is filled with delightful captures of beautiful family memories rather than just selfies of the mom by herself.