Kate Upton's Recent Coffee Shop Visit Shows The Verlanders Are Still In Texas
H-town is still their home base amid Justin's talk with the Dodgers.
The whirlwind energy of the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series win has died down, and the team's former ace pitcher Justin Verlander recently became a free agent, much to fans' chagrin.
However, despite reports of him meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, he and his wife, Kate Upton, are still hanging around Houston, TX like it's still their home.
On November 23, the model posted an Instagram photo with her Boxer pup from an unnamed cafe patio that Narcity later confirmed to be at Bebidas, an HTX-located coffee shop, according to two of its former employees.
The vibrant spot located in the Upper Kirby neighborhood offers up all the coffee classics like lattes and cortados. You can also find fresh choices to fill you up, like crafted smoothies, breakfast tacos, and all-day lunch options.
There's a pale pink aesthetic with cozy booths inside that's optimal space for working or studying. Or you can sit outside underneath the towering trees like Upton is seen doing.
The Bayou City was also where the Verlanders celebrated their four-year-old daughter "Vivi's" birthday with a shark-themed party.
Upton's recent quiet Space City hangouts prove she and the 2022 Cy Young award-winner are still out and about around the Texas city that they may soon no longer call home.
According to a tweet by KPRC reporter Ari Alex, Astros owner Jim Crane mentioned in a November 29 press conference that they are still pursuing the MLB star.
However, the Texas team's “rivals," the Dodgers, the Yankees, and the Mets have "shown interest" in contracting him.
It all has us wondering, will the allure of the Space City teams' ecstatic fans and their favorite Houston hotspots be enough for the Verlander-Upton clan to stay? We’ll have to wait and see.