Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman Just Became A Dad & His Wife Reagan Is In Full Mom Mode
No more "bump dates", but the baby content is 😍
Houston Astros player Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan announced on Instagram the birth of their baby boy, Knox Samuel Bregman Monday, August 1.
The couple received tons of congratulations from Astros fans as well as fellow MLB players and their wives. They announced their pregnancy back in February, and Bregman has been in full mom mode on social media ever since.
The baby's gender was never revealed during the last nine months, but she often shared funny relatable "new mom" content, "bump dump" posts and various updates, which she often called "bump dates".
She regularly included snapshots of her at places around the Bayou City, her husband's games at Minute Maid Park, and when she had contractions.
The Exiza athleisure wear owner had to spend much of her pregnancy apart from her partner, but she shared a post at the end of June that the MLB third baseman entered "nesting" mode showing a video of him putting furniture together in the baby's room.
During the recent MLB All-Star break, the couple appeared to enjoy a relaxing few days of no sporting events where they spent time in their Houston home with their golden retriever pup, Hank.
On many of Reagan's posts, many new moms asked her for advice or commiserated about the bodily changes.
"Plz tell me it gets easier after the first trimester bc this ish is roughhhhhhh 😂" one user commented on her photo.
Regan is interactive with her replies to those seeking answers and gave an encouraging response.
The Bregman's are now bonding with baby Knox and updating the world with their new son.