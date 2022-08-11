NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

mlb photographer

An MLB Photographer For The Detroit Tigers Shares Her Job On TikTok & It's So Exclusive

She captures what so many people don't have access to! ⚾

Texas Staff Writer
Monica Bradburn in a TikTok at a Detroit Lions game. Right: Bradburn fist bumping Detroit Tigers Pitcher Andrew Chafin in a TikTok.

Monica Bradburn in a TikTok at a Detroit Lions game. Right: Bradburn fist bumping Detroit Tigers Pitcher Andrew Chafin in a TikTok.

mmonicajoycee | TikTok

An MLB photographer gives viewers a front-row seat on TikTok to fans' favorite players. The creator, Monica Bradburn, films her day-to-day and shows an exclusive look at her job along with some of baseball's most well-known players.

Bradburn works for the Detroit Tigers and is also a live content creator for the team. She makes videos that show a unique glimpse at the athlete's when they are behind the scenes and when they are not in game mode.

The 26-year-old's popular series shows her taking pictures of the players as well as their opponents. It's typically captioned: "Photograph the [away team] VS Detroit Tigers With Me".

You can see competitors on both teams warming up before games and having small talk with the camera professional.

@mmonicajoycee

the date is 09-10-21 B.R.W. (before red wings) 📸 #mlb #tampabayrays #tigers #baseball #fyp #foryou @tigers @TAMPA BAY RAYS

Recently, she's been bringing viewers with her as she shoots the team arriving at the locker room. The baseball stars are usually seen with Starbucks or laundry in hand — a stark difference from the seriousness shown on the field.

The photographer typically shares nice interactions with each player and some even joke around with her; like the All-Star first baseman, Miguel Cabrera, who is always happy to give her a high-five.

@mmonicajoycee

team photo & miggy day ⚾️ @tigers @royals #mlb #fyp #baseball #sportsphotographer

These videos have been reaching over a million views and receiving different comments from fans saying how cool her job is and wondering how she landed a spot in the dugout.

She once shared her career journey on the app, which started by interning for the Arizona Diamondbacks. She later asked the MLB if the Michigan team had any openings for her line of work, though they had her shoot content for the annual Arizona Fall League for the association instead.

@mmonicajoycee

the boys are back #detroittigers #baseball #fyp #foryou #openingday2022 @tigers

She persisted in asking about working for the Detroit team and was eventually rewarded with the position she has now.

Bradburn's content is loved by baseball admirers who aren't even Tigers fans. Even some of the athlete's partners have shown the viral TikToks to their husbands, like Austin Meadows', Andrew Chafin's and Traik Skabuls' wives, and they love it.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...