An MLB Photographer For The Detroit Tigers Shares Her Job On TikTok & It's So Exclusive
She captures what so many people don't have access to! ⚾
An MLB photographer gives viewers a front-row seat on TikTok to fans' favorite players. The creator, Monica Bradburn, films her day-to-day and shows an exclusive look at her job along with some of baseball's most well-known players.
Bradburn works for the Detroit Tigers and is also a live content creator for the team. She makes videos that show a unique glimpse at the athlete's when they are behind the scenes and when they are not in game mode.
The 26-year-old's popular series shows her taking pictures of the players as well as their opponents. It's typically captioned: "Photograph the [away team] VS Detroit Tigers With Me".
You can see competitors on both teams warming up before games and having small talk with the camera professional.
@mmonicajoycee
the date is 09-10-21 B.R.W. (before red wings) 📸 #mlb #tampabayrays #tigers #baseball #fyp #foryou @tigers @TAMPA BAY RAYS
Recently, she's been bringing viewers with her as she shoots the team arriving at the locker room. The baseball stars are usually seen with Starbucks or laundry in hand — a stark difference from the seriousness shown on the field.
The photographer typically shares nice interactions with each player and some even joke around with her; like the All-Star first baseman, Miguel Cabrera, who is always happy to give her a high-five.
These videos have been reaching over a million views and receiving different comments from fans saying how cool her job is and wondering how she landed a spot in the dugout.
She once shared her career journey on the app, which started by interning for the Arizona Diamondbacks. She later asked the MLB if the Michigan team had any openings for her line of work, though they had her shoot content for the annual Arizona Fall League for the association instead.
She persisted in asking about working for the Detroit team and was eventually rewarded with the position she has now.
Bradburn's content is loved by baseball admirers who aren't even Tigers fans. Even some of the athlete's partners have shown the viral TikToks to their husbands, like Austin Meadows', Andrew Chafin's and Traik Skabuls' wives, and they love it.