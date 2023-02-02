A Kid Ordered $1K In Grubhub With His Dad's Card & The Food Deliveries Just Kept Coming
"They took my money," the kid said.
A Michigan 6-year-old kid with quite a big appetite recently decided to fix it by ordering Grubhub on his dad's phone without his knowledge. The result is purely comical, but perhaps not for the parents.
Just before Mason Stonehouse's bedtime this past Saturday, he "played" on his father's phone for a bit but ended up ordering nearly $1,000 in restaurant food deliveries instead of playing games, Mason’s dad, Keith Storehouse, shared on Facebook.
Keith told Detroit’s FOX2 news station that he initially thought it was a delivery for his wife's baking business. However, as minutes passed, he immediately knew he was wrong after he noticed shrimp appetizers and chicken shwarma sandwiches were suddenly showing up on their doorstep.
"Imagine my shock when delivery driver after delivery driver showed up last night dropping off food at my doorstep," the dad wrote on the Facebook post.
Amid the seemingly endless wave of meal drop-offs, Kieth received a fraud alert from his bank for $439 in pizzas.
While all of this was happening, Mason was lying in bed proud of the "pizzas and rice" and "more than 12" chili cheese fries" that the kid said he ordered, which apparently didn't stop arriving until the morning.
Keith revealed the total Mason racked up on his card was quite close to a whole grand, which was probably thanks to him tipping the drivers 25 percent on every single order.
When Grub Hub heard of the silly mishap, the company even offered the family a $1,000 gift card.
All in all, the two Stonehouse boys learned some valuable lessons, the Michigan news station reports. For Keith, watching the kid a little closer when they have access to phones is now primordial.
However, for Mason, it's simple.
"They took my money," the kid told FOX2.