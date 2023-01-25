A Michigan Woman Ordered From SHEIN & Received Terrifying Messages In Her Delivery Bag
She was so spooked she called the police.
A woman in Michigan received an online shopping order from the well-known clothing website SHEIN, and when her package came in the mail, she got more than just a dress. Six pieces of paper fell out of the bag with a concerning message.
On January 20, a woman named Amanda (@michigansmiles84) posted her delivery on TikTok along with the messages that came with it.
The papers read, "You are going to die in this suit."
"I am scared and worried and called local police. This is not a joke. I will not be wearing or trying on this dress, even if it is a joke," she captioned the post and tagged the company, asking what it was all about.
5.7 million people viewed the video, and the creator posted an update saying that she still has a large order on the way, but this piece came separately.
She did receive another item from her bulk purchase a couple of days later, but there were no notes in the bag.
She also said that she's been reaching out to the company and after days of no response, on January 24, she finally got a hold of a live chat representative who mentioned that a supervisor would email her.
Amanda still has the dress and said she doesn't know if she'll start the return process or just burn it altogether.
Her last update said that she is still waiting on a response from management.
Narcity reached out to SHEIN and the creator requesting comment on the matter and is awaiting a response.