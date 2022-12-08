MLB's Cody Bellinger Reached A $17.5M Deal & His Maxim Model GF Chase Carter Is The Real MVP
She brings their son to all of his games. ️⚾
L.A. Dodgers Outfielder Cody Bellinger reached a one-year agreement with the Chicago Cubs with a pretty hefty earning of $17.5 million, according to ESPN. He gained MVP status back in 2019 and his biggest supporter is his model girlfriend, Chase Carter.
The Bahamian cover girl first went public with Bellinger back in October 2020, when she posted a photo on her Instagram kissing him through the fence during a game.
In December 2021, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Caiden, and Carter quickly became a full-on baseball mom. She frequently publishes family outings to see their father on the Los Angeles field, soon-to-be Chicago.
When she's not at the games, she's sharing her personal and professional life as a model with her social media audience.
She had significant milestones in publications like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and in 2018 she was on the cover of Maxim.
"Someone pinch me!!!!!" She captioned and called the opportunity an honor.
Carter more recently shared her activism with her followers. She was very vocal in 2020 for the Black Lives Matter movement. She went on a run in May of 2020 to honor Ahmaud Arbery's birthday.
In March 2021, the runway model shared a personal story online about her mental health and body image challenges.
"I had a Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich last night paired with as many fries as my heart desired...what I ate for dinner last night didn’t even phase me when my agency asked me this morning to take bikini digitals," she captioned. She said that "the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise" for her mental health.
Now, you can find Carter traveling from the Bahamas to New York City and even Miami as she shares her life as a mom balancing her caree and supporting her baby daddy no matter what team he signs with.