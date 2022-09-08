MLB's Spencer Strider Is Soon Getting Married To A Cheer Coach & Their Registry Is Elegant
Atlanta Braves' baseball pitcher, Spencer Strider, strikes out his opponents and helps his MLB team achieve many wins. However, he doesn't strike out in his personal life, as he is getting married really soon.
He proposed to his now fiancée, Maggie Whitener, on February 20 at Clemson University and the pair wasted no time on figuring out a date for their nuptials.
They're getting married on November 12, 2022, according to a registry website with their names on it. This date is just about a month and a quarter after Whitener's 24th birthday on September 24.
Maggie Whitener and Spencer Strider's wedding registry. Glass Bazaar
They also have an official wedding site, which is protected by a password.
The soon-to-be wife lives in Knoxville, Tennessee which is also where the registry is located.
The site has elegant products listed, like white-washed dishware and utensils. It seems their going to have a top-tier kitchen after the wedding.
There already have been 14 gift purchases out of 62, so their family and friends are already searching, but they must have been prepared for this moment as the duo has been together since they were at least 18 years old.
They both graduated from the Christian Academy of Knoxville before he attended Clemson, the proposal site, and she went to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Whitener last published on her LinkedIn that she was the Director of Communications at NewLife Gathering Church from 2018 until 2020 and hasn't been public about her career since.
However, her groom gave away her occupation as he excitedly captioned on the engagement post that he's "gonna be a cheer coach's husband!"
Though it's unclear where exactly she coaches, we know she will be his number one cheerleader on and off the field!
Narcity reached out to Spencer Strider requesting comment, as well as Glass Bazaar gift registry site and will update this article upon response.