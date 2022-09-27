Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Is His Biggest Fan & Her Viral Career Is Only Skyrocketing
They're "couple goals" AF. 😍
Trevor Lawrence brought home a massive win for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as their Quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he couldn't have taken a 38-10 victory without his wife, Marissa Lawrence.
His other half is his biggest cheerleader on the sidelines and her Instagram proves that she's nearly at all of his games.
Though, the Jaguars fan doesn't need much of an introduction because she's viral all on her own and her career is only skyrocketing.
Besides the fact that the dynamic duo are basically "couple goals", Marissa is a fashion influencer on social media that people can't get enough of!
With 305K followers on her Instagram page alone, she shares links to her iconic fashion sense on the clothing discovery app, Like To Know It.
The career-driven woman even caught the attention of Bachelor Nation's Madi Prewett, who comments on much of her posts rooting on her wins, whether it may be a photo of her at the stadium or a date night with bae.
However, that's not how she makes the bulk of her money.
She landed her dream job in Jacksonville, FL as an event designer for Love, Gigi Events. There, the ambitious wife styles engagements, weddings and even small-scale parties.
In her bio on the official company website, she shares that she was a student-athlete for two and a half years at Anderson University and played soccer since she was seven.
According to AU's Women's Soccer roster, the 23-year-old majored in Public Relations and is from Cartersville, Georgia — which is the same city she met her husband in...all the way back in fifth grade!
When she's not motivating her man on the sidelines, she enjoys going to the beach with her friends, capturing their special milestone moments, and traveling outside of Florida.
...And you can bet Sundays are always reserved for the field.