Rob Gronkowski Posted In His Underwear With Girlfriend Camille Kostek & Instagram Is Obsessed

He tagged his teammate, Tom Brady, in an interesting place. 😳

Florida Associate Editor
Camille Kostek in a straw hat and Rob Gronkowski in a green hat. Right: Rob Gronkowski with his tongue out and Camille Kostek all dressed up.

@camillekostek | Instagram

Retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End, Rob Gronkowski, turned heads last night on Instagram when he posted a scandalous photo in his briefs with his supermodel girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

The Florida team's quarterback, Tom Brady, recently launched an underwear line and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, let everyone know what he was working with in a viral video.

Now, his buddy Gronk is one-upping that clip and promoting Brady Brand. The picture is of the Tight End stripped down to just his undies and Kostek covering him with her hand. She's also in the company's underwear, though she has a shirt on and unbuttoned jeans for a more tasteful look.

His caption reads: "Brady to Gronk once again, this time off the field with a @bradybrand underwear pass! I sure scored after that play hehe! @camillekostek".

Fans went off in the comments at the humorous words and fiery content.

"🔥Tell her to move her hand. Haha", one person wrote.

Others wrote heart eyes and expressed their adoration for the couple. They made sure to include the quarterback in the picture as well.

Gronkowski tagged Brady right where the model's hand is covering her boyfriend.

The post received over 148,770 likes and it even captured the eyes of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor, MJ Day.

"This caption. Goal! Lollll," she commented.

The football star recently announced at the end of June his retirement to the Tampa NFL team, so maybe we should stay on the look out for a Brady Brand underwear catalog featuring the duo?

