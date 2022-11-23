Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
It's been 9 years. 💍👀
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger.
They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public to see.
The Sports Illustrated model was once a New England Patriots cheerleader, where she met Gronk when he played nine seasons for the team. He slipped her his number during Thanksgiving weekend and the rest was history, according to her anniversary post published on November 22.
"9 years ago today we were volunteering at the @patriots Thanksgiving in a Basket event with @goodwillboston where Rob slipped me his number through @jwiggs85," she wrote referring to media persona, Jermaine Wiggins.
"Yes I broke the @patriotscheerleaders rules at the time and called him up…but it was worth it."
She shared a series of photos, from their very first picture together to where they are today.
Though the couple has a dog, Ralphie, they still haven't taken that next step to commit, and viewers are wondering why the former Tampa star is taking so long to get down on one knee.
"Nine years Rob...Ya think. ??!! 💍" One user commented.
Others are straight-up telling the Tight End he should put a ring on it. One person even encouraged her to ask him.
"I was hoping that the last pic was an 💍! Just ask him to marry you! 9 years is a long time!!"
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.@camillekostek | Instagram
The couple spent the night having a romantic dinner together, and Kostek published it to her Instagram story.
She wrote that she didn't know the exact date they made it official, so they count their anniversary when they first met, this time, nine years ago.
It is unclear about any future proposal plans, but the holidays are just around the corner, so we're keeping a close eye on it.