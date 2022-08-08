NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

rob gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Dog Has An Instagram & The Florida Couple Is Family Goals

Ralphie has 57.5K followers for obvious reasons. 🐶

Florida Associate Editor
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek with their dog Ralphie. Right: Ralphie just waking up from a nap.

@ralphiegronkowski | Instagram

Celebrity dog Instagram accounts have been all the rage and people can't get enough of how these famous pups live. Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took part in the trend and created a page for their French Bulldog, Ralphie.

The animal's page has garnered 57.5K followers, and it's not because he has celebrity parents, but because he's so stinkin' cute!

Oh, and he just might be the biggest Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan in the NFL fandom. He's been seen wearing an adorable tiny jersey to represent his daddy.

Gronkowski and Kostek are clearly couple goals, but they aren't a family without their little Ralphie, and our hearts melt at their photos both together and a part.

The pup has a picture looking out of an airplane window. The caption reads, "my mommy and daddy travel a lot for work and I LOVE when they bring me !!! We go in this loud thing that shows us the world from the clouds to get there !"

To which his father commented back how much he missed his furry fella.

"Ralphie I love you so much!!! I miss you so bad!!! I will be back soon Ralphie!!! I will never leave you again for this long. You are so kind and loving and you speak with such precious dog word!!!" The athlete responded.

Ralphie hasn't made a post in six weeks, his fans are following him intently. His last post was on Father's Day when he made an Instagram comeback.

We are on our toes ready for the pups next photo op!

