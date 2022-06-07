Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

tom brady gisele bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Posted A Viral Video Of Tom Brady In His Underwear & The Internet Is Blushing

A casual weekday for the Florida couple. 😳

Florida Associate Editor
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady together. Right: Tom Brady in his underwear.

@tombrady | Instagram, bradybrand | Twitter

Florida's hottest couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, have a widespread Internet presence, and this week proved no different after the model posted a viral video of her husband in his undies!

People are blushing over the duo online, as you can see a clear view of what Bündchen is working with.

The social post aimed to promote the football star's new underwear line for Brady Brand, which comes out this Thursday, June 9.

The company posted the clip taken by the entrepreneur's wife, and captioned it, "the most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved."

Clearly.

The Internet likes what they see... the *cough* underwear, of course. Many people commented on the very fine details of Tom Brady's attire, and it's hilarious.

"Straight up blushing at this 😂 thank you, Gisele 👍 we love ya, Mrs. Brady," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person replied to the company's post, "I swear i opened up my social media & that's the 1st thing i saw. That is a way 2 distract me from my Monday a.m. work @giseleofficial Good GAWD Love it!!!!"

Brady Brand is an apparel line, and underwear is the newest addition. The brand has models like Matthew Noszka, in the promotional campaign.

The married couple resides in Miami, FL, though it's not confirmed this is where the video was taken. Brady will be spending his days between Miami and Tampa, as he gears up for football season for his Tampa Bay team.

He's been seen at local events like the F1 Miami Grand Prix and has been getting his hands on many new businesses in between his time on the field.

Maybe, just maybe, you'll see him around Florida's major cities, but you'll need to keep your head out of the gutter.

