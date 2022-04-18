Alex Rodriguez's Rumored Girlfriend Is From Texas & Here’s What We Know About Her
We guess A-Rod is officially over "Bennifer". 💔
Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has been spotted with a new woman and she's a Texas fitness model.
Rodriguez was first seen with Kathryne Padgette in January 2022 snuggled up at a Green Bay Packers game.
Just last week, the couple was seen working out together in Miami, which was also a few days after his ex-fianceé, Jennifer Lopez, said "yes" to Ben Affleck's proposal.
Rodriguez commented on her recent Instagram post with a clapping emoji, and Padgett made their relationship public on social media as she tagged Rodriguez in an Instagram story at a Minnesota Timberwolves game.
You bet, the romance rumors swirled.
Padgett is from Beaumont, TX, and is currently based in Dallas, where she works as the director of nutrition for a sports performance business and competes in NPC fitness competitions.
The fitness model also is a social influencer for an athletic lifestyle clothing brand.
She's no stranger to Rodriguez's athletic background, as she was an athlete herself. She played soccer at the University of St. Thomas-Houston. Continuing her athletic journey, she hopes to be a Registered Dietitian in the near future.
Padgett also tags Miami as a location in a lot of her recent posts, which we know is home to Rodriguez.
The fitness model clearly has an affinity for sports as she is frequently seen with A-Rod at different games, and she may even be seen at a Houston Astros game. Who knows, maybe he will be her plus one and make his way over to the Lone Star State!