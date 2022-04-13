Ben Affleck Proposed While Jennifer Lopez Was In A 'Bubble Bath' & She Was 'Speechless'
"After 20 years this was happening all over again."
Ben Affleck caught Jennifer Lopez completely by surprise when he proposed to her, according to the story told by JLo herself.
The singer opened up about how Affleck popped the question in her "On the JLo" newsletter this week, where she explains "how it went down" with her two-time boyfriend.
Lopez tells subscribers through a video - filmed by Affleck - and in writing about how they got a "second chance at true love," some 20 years after they were first engaged.
"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she said.
"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."
She added that she was "quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?’”
Spoiler alert: "I said 'YES of course that’s a YES.'"
JLo, 52, and Affleck, 49, got engaged once before in 2002, but they never made it to their wedding day. Instead they broke up in 2004 and she married Marc Anthony later that year.
They've both married and divorced other people since that time, but they got back together a year ago and have been going strong ever since.
In JLo's newsletter, she also shared a few photos: one of her with the ring on her finger, a close-up of her hand while wearing the green diamond ring, and one of the couple, where she is wearing the pink diamond ring Affleck gave her in the first proposal, 20 years ago.
"Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," she said in the video.