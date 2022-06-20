Jennifer Lopez Posts Video Calling Ben Affleck Most 'Selfless Daddy Ever' For Father's Day
She didn't mention the father of her children, Marc Anthony.
Jennifer Lopez posted a touching Fathers' Day tribute to her now fiancé Ben Affleck, but many people have questions about the PDA-filled video.
The Jenny From The Block singer posted a sweet video on her Instagram for Fathers' Day, featuring BTS snippets of her life with the actor; and it’s packed with PDA, featuring images of them kissing and holidaying.
The video montage is overlapped with an audio of JLo saying, “This is the best time of my life.”
“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” she says in the video, and adds, “I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”
She paired the video with a caption wishing her “love” a happy Fathers' Day.
“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” read her caption.
Some fans reacted to the video on Twitter and pointed out the lack of children in the Fathers' Day content posted by the singer.
One person tweeted "JLo post her and Ben affleck talking about happy fathers day to the best consistent dad. 1) where are his kids maam 2) stop."
\u201cJLo post her and Ben affleck talking about happy fathers day to the best consistent dad \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude29\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 1) where are his kids maam \ud83d\ude02 2) stop \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— I\u2019m Broke Baby (@I\u2019m Broke Baby) 1655692785
Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. Together they share two daughters, Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and a son Samuel Garner. The couple filed for divorce in 2015, after almost ten years together.
JLo also has her own children with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares fraternal twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. Her 10-year-long marriage with Anthony had ended in 2014.
Although she wished Affleck and her dad a happy Fathers' Day, she didn’t post anything wishing her children’s father.
A Twitter user asked, "sis what about the actual father of your kids??"
\u201cJLo posted Happy Fathers Day to Ben. Sis what about the actual father of your kids??\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Araba (@Araba) 1655696329
This isn’t the first time JLo and Affleck have been together. They were one of Hollywood’s famous couples back in the early 2000s.
The couple got engaged for a second time in April earlier this year. A source close to the couple had then revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they “want to get married soon.”
They had first started dating in 2001, when the duo had met on the set of Gigli. By 2002, Affleck went on to propose to the New York-born singer with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire, reported Cosmopolitan.
However, they broke off their engagement days before their nuptials, citing “excessive media attention surrounding [their] wedding.”
Fast forward to almost 20 years later, and the couple is back together and once again engaged. As for parenting, only time will tell if they ever decide to have children together.