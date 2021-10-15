Trending Tags

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Getting Spotted Filming In Vancouver & She's Kind Of A Badass (VIDEO)

She was seen with her stunt double.

Jennifer Lopez Keeps Getting Spotted Filming In Vancouver & She's Kind Of A Badass (VIDEO)
CaptCanuck66 | Twitter

Jennifer Lopez is in Vancouver filming her new Netflix movie, The Mother, and we are so excited about the idea of seeing her on the street.

She was seen filming the action-thriller movie downtown, playing an assassin who is protecting her daughter.

JLo herself shared some behind-the-scenes shots in Vancouver.

She's officially walking the streets.

She was also seen filming in a local park.



And you can expect to see notices of filming around town while she's here.

So, keep your eyes open walking down the street because she might be around the corner!

