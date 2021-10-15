EN - News
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Getting Spotted Filming In Vancouver & She's Kind Of A Badass (VIDEO)
She was seen with her stunt double.
Jennifer Lopez is in Vancouver filming her new Netflix movie, The Mother, and we are so excited about the idea of seeing her on the street.
She was seen filming the action-thriller movie downtown, playing an assassin who is protecting her daughter.
@JLo is in the neighborhood! filming a movie in VANCOUVER DOWNTOWN! is beautiful! I can't believe I looked at her s… https://t.co/UGYmAV0JZ2— VIVIENDO UNA UTOPIA! (@VIVIENDO UNA UTOPIA!) 1634080216.0
JLo herself shared some behind-the-scenes shots in Vancouver.
She's officially walking the streets.
Mmmmm interesting Pink Cup, on the set of #Mother #Vancouver #JLo Not a great photo have more @WhatsFilming … https://t.co/oJzNjjF9jE— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@NewWestBoyⓂ️) 1633650093.0
She was also seen filming in a local park.
And you can expect to see notices of filming around town while she's here.
Is JLo on the block?! #JenniferLopez #jlo #Vancouver @netflix @yvrshoots https://t.co/I4zFerN8m6 https://t.co/w5sxvtuxsS— Selɪ̣̇na (@Selɪ̣̇na) 1633648797.0
So, keep your eyes open walking down the street because she might be around the corner!
