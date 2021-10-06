Trending Tags

So Many Celebrities Have Been Spotted Filming In Vancouver & Locals Love It (PHOTOS)

Keep your eyes peeled!

So Many Celebrities Have Been Spotted Filming In Vancouver & Locals Love It
Walking down the streets of Vancouver just got a little bit more exciting, since you can turn the corner and see your favourite celeb.

One of the most notable shows filming downtown right now is Firefly Lane, a Netflix hit about childhood friends. It stars Katherine Heigl and Canadian actress Sarah Chalke, who were both spotted on the street.

They aren't the only ones in town though. The show A Million Little Things — about a group of friends coming together — was also seen filming.

Actress Allison Miller was spotted filming a scene for the ABC show in Yaletown.

Nick Zano is yet another celebrity in the city right now, seen in costume for filming Legends of Tomorrow.

Caity Lotz was also seen in action for the same show, in full superhero attire.

Keep an eye out for more filming, especially with J.Lo coming to town for the Netflix movie The Mother!

'Resident Alien' Season 2 Has Started Filming & It's Taking Over Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Downtown Vancouver is New York City for the day. 🏙️🗽

The second season of Resident Alien is being filmed across Vancouver, and locals are loving it.

The SYFY show stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien that recently crash-landed on earth on a secret mission. Based on a comic book series, the science fiction show is a blend of mystery and comedy.

The 'Firefly Lane' Mansion In Vancouver Predicted To Cost Almost $10M by 2030

But you can rent it on Airbnb!

Fans of Netflix's hit show Firefly Lane probably already know that Kate's beautiful waterfront property featured in the series is located near Vancouver, but did you know it costs a very pretty penny?

Properties near the West Vancouver home on Marine Drive are currently worth an estimated $3,095,731, according to new research by Compare the Market.

11 A-List Celebs Coming To TIFF This Year That You Stand A Chance At Spotting

Cue the celebrity sightings!

TIFF 2021 is revving up in Toronto, and while things may look a little different this year, plenty of big celebs will still be in attendance — so get ready to fangirl.

On Thursday, September 2, the Toronto International Film Festival announced the lineup of A-list talent still planning on attending the festival in person.

These New TV Shows In 2021 Are So Good They're Worth Binging On Popcorn

Which ones have you seen? 🤔

There are so many incredible series released this year. To help you decide what to watch next, here are 14 highly-rated new TV shows in 2021.

There is something for everyone as the list is so diverse. Below, you'll find musicals, thrillers, fantasy, drama and action-packed superhero hits.

