So Many Celebrities Have Been Spotted Filming In Vancouver & Locals Love It (PHOTOS)
Keep your eyes peeled!
Walking down the streets of Vancouver just got a little bit more exciting, since you can turn the corner and see your favourite celeb.
One of the most notable shows filming downtown right now is Firefly Lane, a Netflix hit about childhood friends. It stars Katherine Heigl and Canadian actress Sarah Chalke, who were both spotted on the street.
#FirefilyLane with Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke filming at the Vancouver Club earlier today. Thanks @carlssheldon. https://t.co/R0R7Co1aVr— Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots (@Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots) 1633384009.0
They aren't the only ones in town though. The show A Million Little Things — about a group of friends coming together — was also seen filming.
Just alittle video from yesterday’s shoot, way different from an action (SuperHero) shoots. For awhile there I was… https://t.co/QEdwjDD92Y— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@NewWestBoyⓂ️) 1633451929.0
Actress Allison Miller was spotted filming a scene for the ABC show in Yaletown.
Watching some filming on the set of @AMillionABC @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/Xdq5TLAIUA
— NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) October 5, 2021
Nick Zano is yet another celebrity in the city right now, seen in costume for filming Legends of Tomorrow.
„Legends of tomorrow“ film set North 40 park reserve @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming @FrogPhoto https://t.co/WyV8iWvvEH— ViviLewi (@ViviLewi) 1633392234.0
Caity Lotz was also seen in action for the same show, in full superhero attire.
#CaityLotz in action! -the white canary looks amazing while doing the fight scene all by herself!… https://t.co/3rg2gsePV7— ViviLewi (@ViviLewi) 1633468767.0
Keep an eye out for more filming, especially with J.Lo coming to town for the Netflix movie The Mother!