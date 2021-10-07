Film Crews Hoping To Shoot In This BC City Will Now Have To Pay Local Workers $75/Hr
They'll be fined $10,000 a day if they break the new rules!
Filmmakers hoping to shoot in Kamloops, B.C. will now have to follow a string of new rules — including a pay bump for city staff.
Included in the rules for film companies are a refundable deposit of $5,000, a $125 permit and paying city staff $75 per hour for assistance.
According to the bylaw on pages 54 to 58 of the council documents, tasks for city staff include shutting down streets and managing traffic, coordinating parking for large trucks and equipment and changing street signs.
Film companies who do not follow the new rules are subject to a $10,000 fine for each day.
City officials approved the new bylaw on Tuesday, October 5, due to a surge in film production companies using the city for their work.
B.C. is a popular area for film companies and in Vancouver, locals are spotting celebrities shooting movies and Netflix shows across the city.